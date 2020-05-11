Barber shaving a beard Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: In the wake of the market’s reopening, barber shops and beauty salons continue to flout the precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

On Monday, a senior official from Dubai Municipality confirmed to Gulf News that 154 salons were closed down recently after they were found violating the rules adopted for the partial opening following the COVID-19 related quarantine.

COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in the emirate, but authorities announced certain social distancing rules are still applicable for the safety and health of the public, such as social distancing, and the use of gloves and a face-mask.

Dr Naseem Mohammad Rafie, director of Health and Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, told Gulf News, that inspections were carried out among 715 barber shops and hairdressers, out of which, “154 were closed for breaking the precautionary measures, such as providing the unauthorized services of shaving beards, waxing, failing to keep a two-metre distance, not taking the temperature of customers, and not complying with the 30 per cent occupancy rate.”

She pointed out that the salons were shut down with immediate effect and will remain closed until the establishment complies with the requirements in line with the precautionary measures against COVID-19.

Dubai Municipality had also issued a circular previously on the precautionary measures to be followed in the phase of reopening the men's and women's salons, which stressed the need for cleaning and disinfecting all handles of doors and stairs, cash registers, TV control devices, air conditioners, as well as focusing on chairs and tables.

The Dubai Economic Department had earlier reopened the market in stages, which allowed the reopening of commercial centres from 12 noon until 9pm in line with precautionary measures.

Entertainment activities including cinemas, gyms, fitness clubs, changing rooms, prayer rooms and children’s play areas continue to be closed.

Owners of salons must also adhere to guidelines such as the obligation to close during the national disinfection programme. Customers also need to pre-book an appointment, and the salon is only allowed to operate at 30 per cent capacity. Physical distance of two metres should be enforced, as well as services being limited to shaving, hairdressing and manicures.