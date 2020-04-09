Sanitisers with their alcohol content can cause fires

Dubai: Residents in Dubai are being warned against the dangers of leaving hand sanitisers inside vehicles, an official said.

Brigadier Rashid Al Felasi, Assistant Director for Smart Services at Dubai Civil Defence, urged the public not to leave sanitisers inside cars to prevent fires.

“All sanitisers contain alcohol components. We urged the public not to leave these sanitisers under direct sun or store it inside cars as it can cause fires,” Brig Al Felasi said.

This comes after more people are using sterilisation products as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dubai Civil Defence explained that high temperatures can cause such items to explode when left in cars due to a high alcohol level found in sanitisers, which are highly flammable.

People should also avoid exposing hand sanitisers and gloves to open flames, especially in the kitchen.