Two rooms - one for male and one for female inmates - have been established

The new facility set up by Ajman Police Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Two safe rooms have been established in Ajman Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment to provide male and female inmates with COVID-19 tests, said Brigadier Mubarak Khalfan Al Rizzi, Director of Penal and Correctional Institutions.

“Since the breakout of coronavirus pandemic, Ajman Police have implemented strict precautionary measures for inmates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 inside the prion’s wards and facilities,” he said.

Ajman Penal and Correctional institutions conducted tests for all inmates to see whther they had the virus or not.

Officers established two safe rooms, one for the female inmates and the other for male inmates, to provide COVID-19 testing.

The move comes within the framework of supporting health and preventive measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and to preserve the safety of inmates and medical staff of the institution.

Brig. Al Rizzi said that the room features glass barriers between the examining doctor and the inmate to guarantee space and protection between them. These rooms are also provided with special medical sleeves so that doctors can perform necessary examinations and take the required samples without direct contact with inmates.

The decision to create these rooms came following a concern from Major General Shaikh Sultan Bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in–chief of Ajman Police wishing to strengthen preventive measures and preserve the safety of employees, especially the medical staff from getting the virus.