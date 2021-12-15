Abu Dhabi: From Sunday, December 19, people entering Abu Dhabi emirate will undergo EDE scans at entry points, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee tweeted on Wednesday.
EDE scanners use advanced technology to rapidly detect potential COVID-19 cases without storing personal information. Potential positive COVID-19 cases will be referred to an on-site testing centre, with a free antigen test provided, and results within 20 minutes.
Maintaining low rate
Abu Dhabi’s low infection rate has been achieved through the ongoing implementation of precautionary and preventive measures, including continuous testing and contact tracing, use of the green pass system, and high vaccination rates.
EDE scanners are already used to scan visitors to many public places in the emirate, including malls, amusement parks and cinemas.