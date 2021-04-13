Dubai: Dubai Economy has clarified the rule related to covering dining area in restaurants during fasting hours in Ramadan.
Earlier this week, it was announced that Dubai restaurants do not require special permits to serve food during fasting hours and there was no need for food outlets serving food during fasting hours to place curtains and screens to cover dining areas.
On Tuesday, the authority issued a circular clarifying that restaurants in the emirate can choose whether or not to place curtains or cover their façades while serving food during fasting hours. “The new circular modifies the practice followed previously in the emirate, which required restaurants and other food outlets serving food during fasting hours to place curtains and screens,” it said.
“No special permit from Dubai Economy is required for restaurant and outlets to serve food during fasting hours. The procedures mentioned are in line with the existing regulations and practices related to restaurants in Dubai,” it added.
Dubai Economy stated that the new circular is effective from the first day of Ramadan, which fell on Tuesday.