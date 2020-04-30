But Dh1,000 fine is applicable if you fail to wear one while driving with others

A motorist Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: You don’t have to compulsorily wear a mask if you are alone in the car, but be prepared for a warning if you don’t wear one while there are others in the vehicle, an official clarified to Gulf News on Thursday.

According to Dubai Police, 10,286 fines were issued for failure to wear medical masks or maintain physical distance between March 26 and April 16.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said if the driver is alone in the car, it is not compulsory to wear a mask.

However, he said that Dr Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, had stressed the importance of everyone wearing a mask even if they don’t exhibit any symptoms.

“We issued a circular on the importance of wearing masks inside cars. Dubai Police issued warning fines to drivers who are not wearing masks while driving with other passengers as part of the precautionary measures,” Brig Al Mazroui said.

A warning fine is a warning which precedes a fine if the offence is repeated.

The fine for not wearing a mask is Dh1,000, according to Dubai Police.

“We issued warning fines at the beginning for the public so that people wouldn’t claim that they didn’t know about the order,” he said.