Decision applicable to those whose visas have expired after March 1 this year

Illustrative image [GDRFA Dubai] Image Credit: Abdel-Krim Kallouche/Gulf News archive

Dubai: UAE visit and tourist visas held by those inside the UAE will be valid until the end of 2020, the authorities have clarified.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) said on their Twitter account that entry permits [visit, tourist or any other sort of visa] for those inside the country are valid until the end of December 2020, provided they have expired after March 1 this year.

On Monday, the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) said in a media briefing that entry permits for those inside the country are valid until the end of December 2020, if they have expired after March 1, 2020.

Brigadier Khamis Al Kaabi, official spokesman, said these decisions aim to lessen the impact of the precautionary measures taken by the country to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the UAE.

“We are now working on many requests that we have received from expatriate residents and visitors in the country to return to their home countries due to the current conditions,” he said.

Brig Al Kaabi urged all community members, citizens, expatriate residents and visitors, who have any queries to contact the authority through the announced communication channels on its official website.

Clarification notice from the GDRFA Image Credit: Supplied

Contact details

People can call GDRFA-Dubai’s Amer call centre for inquiries round the clock on 8005111 (for people inside the UAE) or +97143139999 (from outside the country).