Decision effective from Tuesday until further notice

Dubai Airports Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: The UAE has banned flights to all cities in Iran with the exception of Tehran in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to Bloomberg.

The decision is effective Tuesday until further notice, the UAE Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

The country has already suspended all flights to and from China, with the exception of Beijing.

Iran is the epicenter of coronavirus in the Middle East, with 12 deaths and about 60 confirmed cases.

Air Arabia and FlyDubai operate about 25 weekly flights to Iranian cities other than Tehran. Emirates, the world’s biggest airline by international traffic, only flies to Tehran.

Bahrain on Monday temporarily banned flights to and from Dubai, the Middle East’s airline hub, and Sharjah in the UAE as Middle East countries reported more cases overnight.

Flights will be suspended for 48 hours, Bahrain’s state news agency reported.