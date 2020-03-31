More arrivals planned over the next few days

Abu Dhabi Airport Image Credit: File photo

Abu Dhabi: A total of 1,743 Emiratis have been flown back to the UAE from different countries in the world after the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre announced today.

The citizens have been brought back through 39 evacuation operations, and a further 25 are expected to be carried out over the next few days, said Khaled Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC).

“The MOFAIC and its missions have reached out to Emiratis to check on their conditions, and facilitate their return home from a number of countries,” Belhoul said.

The evacuations have been organised to protect Emiratis abroad from the global spread of COVID-19.