Message is conveyed in 20 different languages in Sharjah

In some stations, the firefighters formed their message not only with hose pipes but also by lying down on the ground Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Sharjah Civil Defence is going all out to urge people to stay at home.

Firefighters from the six main fire stations in the city of Sharjah used their fire hose pipes to make formations on the ground to convey their message: Stay at home.

The message was conveyed in 20 different languages including Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Tagalog, Persian, Chinese and Pashto.

Stay at home: A strong message for the public Image Credit: Supplied

Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi , Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, praised the precautionary and preventive measures adapted by UAE authorities to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

He urged all community members to stay at home and be responsible for the safety of themselves, their family and community at large.

Col. Al Naqbi urge the public to adhere to the instructions and directives issued by the health and security authorities.

Col. Al Naqbi told Gulf News that Sharjah Civil Defence had implemented a series of awareness campaigns through its platforms on social media sites to promote awareness about COVID-19.

The department earlier this week started the implementation of the remote inspection system for the purpose of issuing certificates to buildings that meet the requirements of fire protection for buildings and facilities, and the application of this idea initiative came as apart of preventive measures, which adapted by UAE authorities, to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19.

The Stay At Home drive makes a point Image Credit: Supplied