Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Boosting the role of reading, the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has recently launched the first ever virtual reading festival in the Arab world that will be held for 10 days from May 27 to June 5 this year.

Sharjah Virtual Reading Festival 2020 is launched at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. A galaxy of acclaimed writers and authors from around the world will connect virtually at SVRF 2020 to offer book, literature and art enthusiasts an impressive array of creative cultural, literary and poetry sessions and workshops, according to SBA.

The 10-day reading extravaganza, targeting all community members of different age groups and nationalities will feature a series of cultural and literary sessions and interactive workshops hosted by celebrated Arab and foreign authors.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA Image Credit: Supplied

“The festival is also an ideal opportunity for the literary community to reinforce how despite the physical distances, culture brings us together, keeping us connected and helping build resilient societies,” said SBA chairman Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA.

Al Ameri said the virtual reading festival will “leverage the potential of technologies to build on our rich cultures and create the right conditions for creativity and innovation to thrive.”

“Now more than ever, the role of culture, books and reading becomes more central to our lives. The festival has been designed to have a far-reaching impact on the creation of creative societies in line with Sharjah’s cultural project, as knowledge and reading are key to the advancement of nations,” he added.