Those found to be violating precautionary measures asked to close

Several salons were ordered to close down in Sharjah Image Credit: Supplied

SHARJAH: The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has closed a number of salons after they were found to be violating precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The closure followed a round of inspections carried out by the commercial officers from the Commercial Control and Protection Department.

SEDD commercial officers conducted a complete survey and inspection of women’s and men’s salons and beauty centres to ensure their commitment to abide by the rules.

Among other things, staff and visitors were required to wear masks and gloves, take appointment bookings, as well as sanitise the salon to ensure the safety and health of the public. Inspections were carried out not only in Sharjah but also the central and eastern regions.