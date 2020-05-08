An Etihad Airways plane Image Credit: Gulf News archive

ABU DHABI: Etihad Airways will be operating limited one-way flights to Abu Dhabi starting tomorrow (May 9) to enable residents to return to the UAE from different parts of the world. “From May 9, 2020, we’ll be operating limited one-way flights to Abu Dhabi to help residents return to the UAE,” the latest update provided by the airline said.

Who is eligible to return?

Those seeking to fly back must apply for ICA approval via the UAE Twajudi Resident service, available at MoFAIC.gov.ae, before making any bookings. To book a flight, passengers with ICA approval should contact the Etihad Airways Contact Centre using the local number which can be found here: www.etihad.com/contacts

“If your application is successful, you’ll receive a unique ICA approval number, which you will have to provide to our agents when you book,” the airline said, adding, “When your ICA approval has been received, please call our contact centre to book your flight to return to the UAE.”

The first inbound flight scheduled for May 9 is from London.

The full schedule of the Etihad inbound flights is as under:

•Amsterdam: May 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 (EY 78)

•Barcelona: May 14, 17, 24 and 31 (EY 50)

•Frankfurt: May 17, 24 and 31 (EY 8)

•Jakarta: May 15 and 29 (EY 475)

•Kuala Lumpur: May 23 and 30 (EY 411)

•London: May 9, 13, 16, 20, 23, 27 and 30 (EY 20)

•Manila: May 13, 15, 16, 20, 22, 23, 27, 29 and 30 (EY 423)

•Melbourne: May 13, 20 and 27 (EY 463)

•Seoul: May 22 and 29 (EY 873)

•Singapore: May 20 and 27 (EY 473)

•Tokyo: May 20 and 27 (EY 871)

•Toronto: May 12 (EY 140)

The airline said these flights have been approved by the UAE Government, and it is working closely with the authorities to continue such operations.

Those wishing to return have been reminded that they must hold a valid UAE resident visa and ICA approval number .

“You will not be permitted to enter the UAE otherwise. All guests will undertake PCR and thermal testing when they arrive into Abu Dhabi, and are required to self-isolate for 14 days,” it added.

Hygiene protocols

The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and safety programme on board, at the airport and across its complimentary airport transfer services.

It has also recommend that passengers wear a face mask whilst they travel and wash their hands at regular intervals.

“On board, we’ll make sure you are seated with as much space as possible between every guest, and we’ll offer our food and drinks service in line with important COVID-19 guidelines.

When you land, temperature screening is in operation at Abu Dhabi airport, and you’ll be asked to wait two metres apart from other guests at all queuing points.