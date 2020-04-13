Emirates aircraft at Dubai Airport Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archive

DUBAI: Dubai-based Emirates airline has said that its passengers can extend the validity of their tickets up to 24 months from the date they have made their original bookings.

The advisory comes in the wake of “new options” announced for passengers affected by COVID-19.

The policy announcement, available on its website, says, “We’d like you to know that you now have two new options that offer you the flexibility to fly with us again when you’re ready if you booked a ticket before May 31 for travel on or before August 31, 2020.”

Going into details on how the tickets can remain valid, the airline covers the following points:

How can passengers keep their ticket for the future?

According to Emirates, passengers can choose to keep their ticket and the airline will extend its validity to 24 months from the date of original booking. The fare amount paid for the original booking will be accepted for any flight to the same destination/region* at any time with no fees during this period.

How does the ‘Keep your ticket’ option work?

Passengers don’t have to call the airline if they have a cancelled booking. “We’ve now extended the validity of your ticket for up to 24 months so you can just call us to reschedule your flight whenever you’re ready to travel again,” the airline says.

What do passengers need to do to select this option?

Passengers don’t need to do anything, the airline will keep the booking status as open and they can reschedule the flight whenever they are ready to travel again.

What is the “travel voucher” option for?

Passengers can also convert their original booking into a travel voucher. The value of the travel voucher will be equivalent to the amount paid for your original booking. “We can only provide a travel voucher for the part of your booked itinerary that you have not completed,” says the airline.

“The travel voucher will be valid for one year from the date of issue, and you can use it for flights or other Emirates products and services up to its value and can be extended for another year,” it adds.

Can passengers use the travel voucher for other products and services?

“Yes, with the travel voucher, you convert the amount you paid for your ticket and any add-ons into credit for your future trips. You can also use it to pay for other Emirates services. The travel voucher gives you the flexibility to make as many transactions as you need until you have completely used up its value,” says Emirates.

Can passengers change their destination with ‘Keep your ticket’ or a travel voucher?

Yes, they can change their destination with either options. It will be valid for one year from the date it is issued and can be extended for another year.

The fare paid will be accepted for any flight to the same destination or within the same region. “For example, if your original booking was for London, you can rebook it for Amsterdam at no extra charges,” explains the airline.

Are there any change fees with either option?

There are no change fees when passngers rebook within the 24-month period either if they simply keep the ticket or with the travel voucher, so they have more flexibility for planning ahead.

Are these options available for tickets booked anytime?

These options are available for bookings made before May 31. Bookings made from June 1 onwards are subject to the fare conditions applicable at the time of booking.

