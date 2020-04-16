More flights to Manila have been introduced Image Credit: Emirates

Dubai: Emirates has announced three additional flights to Manila on April 20, 22 and 24 to help more Filipinos in the UAE get home, the Dubai-based airline announced on Thursday.

This follows the successful operation of two flights to Manila this week which have already brought many Filipino residents and visitors home.

Hundreds of Filipino expats are seeking to be repatriated soon, a source at the Filipino diplomatic community told Gulf News earlier.

Philippine carriers, Philippine Airlines (PAL) and budget airline Cebu Pacific, however still have no flight operations between Dubai and Manila until April 30, following the Philippine government’s directive on extending the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila and Luzon.

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, meanwhile, has already announced resumption of its flight to Manila starting from April 5.

According to Emirates, only Filipino citizens and those who meet the entry requirements of the destination will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with all requirements of the destination country.

The airline will also have a modified inflight service that reduces contact, and the risk of infection. Passengers will be required to apply social distancing guidelines during their journey and wear their own masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft. Travellers should arrive at Dubai International airport Terminal 3 for check-in, three hours before departure. Emirates’ check-in counters will only process passengers holding confirmed bookings.