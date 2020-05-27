Subleasers say they have cheques to clear and thus must put subletters under pressure

Dubai: The contentious issue of sub-leasing has come to the fore again in the UAE, as several residents claim they are either being "evicted" or "harassed" over unpaid rents by those who had subleased their flats to them.

As early as March, the UAE government issued directives to protect Abu Dhabi and Dubai tenants struggling to pay their rent during the coronavirus pandemic for a period of three months.

According to a legal expert, in the event a landlord demands eviction during the COVID-19 crisis, a tenant may approach the Rental Dispute Settlement Committee to file a complaint against the landlord.

However, what is the recourse for those who have gone in for a sub-let from a subleaser, and not rented a space directly from the landlord?

Sub-let tenants who spoke to Gulf News said they could not file a complaint as they don't have a tenancy contract and have only leased a room or space sublet to them by a subleaser.

One UAE resident, who asked not to be named, said her subleaser cut the electricity to her room during Ramadan as she was unable to pay rent for two months.

“My family had to spend days without AC and it was really hot,” she said, adding: “Some groups have come to give us food packs. I really could not find a way to raise Dh6,000 to pay my subleaser, who told me we only have until end of the month to pay or he will be forced to evict us,” the resident said.

Another tenant and Nigerian expat Chinelo Okeke, 36, said she and her family are also on the verge of being evicted from their house in Al Ain.

“My husband has no work and I haven’t received my salary yet since the school I worked for was shut down on March 1. We have been receiving food aid but we have not been able to pay rent since February,” she told Gulf News.

Ninfa Romero Castro In other similar cases, Ninfa Romero Castro and her housemates claimed they were also facing eviction after not being able to pay rent for two months now.

Castro said: “We felt helpless – three of us were placed under a no-work-no pay scheme while two have contracted the coronavirus. We have exhausted all means to raise money for rent, but we get reminder calls every day.”

Abu Dhabi resident Usman Ghani, 41, also said he was not able to pay rent for three months.

Usman Ghani “My monthly rent is Dh2,500. Despite pleading with my subleaser, he still shut down the AC. I have three kids and we cannot go out because of the current COVID situation. Many people have offered free food but we really can’t raise money for rent,” the Pakistani national, who is married to a Filipina, added.

Another Filipino expat Mary Grace Edrosolano, 40, who lives in Abu Dhabi said she has lost her job as an accountant and owes her subleaser Dh2,000 (Dh700 rent balance in April and Dh1,300 unpaid rent for the month of May).

Mary Grace Edrosolano “Almost every day, my subleaser would call me. I begged him to give me some time to raise the money but that only made him raise his voice,” said Edrosolano, who is now living with a friend after leaving her queen-size bed and some other belongings as collateral.

Gulf News reached out to the subleasers. While some were evasive; others explained that they too are hardpressed to pay the rents.

“I also have bills to pay and I issued a cheque to the real estate company that was already past its due. I can’t lodge a complaint to the police, that’s why I have to keep on asking my tenants to pay,” said one subleaser.