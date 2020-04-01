Dubai Metro, buses and tram will run from 7am to 7pm during the disinfection campaign

RTA has taken precautionary measures to ensure social distancing at Dubai Metro. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Commuters in the Dubai must note the new timetable for all public transport means announced by the Roads and Transport Authority on Wednesday.

According to the new timetable, Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram will be operational from 7am to 7pm. Public buses will operate from 7am to 7pm but limited routes to hospitals will also operate from 8m to 6am.

Taxis will operate fully from 7am to 7pm. However, limited taxi service will be available from 8pm to 6am through Uber and Careem online booking.

All marine transport including ferries will remain closed for a period of one month. The timetable for public transport has been revised during the implementation of the National Sterilisation Programme.