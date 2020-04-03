Shoppers at a Union Co-op store in Dubai Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Economy has reiterated that the stock of food and non-food commodities across outlets in Dubai is sufficient to meet the requirements of residents in the near to longer term.

Union Coop, which has one of the largest foods and non-food warehouses and storage space in the Middle East exceeding 424,442 square-feet, alone has a stock worth more than Dh500 million to face the present situation.

Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy, said: “We have many unsung heroes working day and night to ensure that residents continue to get their daily needs of food and other requirements, and adequate stocks of these goods are available to balance demand and supply. The efforts of these people need to be recognised, and we thank them for their dedication to the community. We extend our sincere gratitude to the management of Union Coop for its contributions to the strength and sustainability of the national economy as well as for its unwavering commitment to the well-being of the nation, which shines above financial concerns and profitability.”

Lootah added: “Union Coop plays a vital role in regulating and stabilising the market, particularly retailing, which makes it an essential pillar in the nation’s food security, and its work mechanism and pioneering experience contribute to the momentum of economic growth.”