The free of charge, ‘Click and Collect’ service is available at select Carrefour locations Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: You can now avail a new service at Carrefour: ‘Click and Collect’, meaning you can order online but collect your groceries from a certain point.

The hypermarket chain said it had launched ‘Click and Collect’ to address increased demand for online shopping in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new service allows shoppers to fill their online grocery baskets, place an order, select the store they wish to pick up their items from, and a timeslot that fits their schedule. Groceries will be carefully packaged and stored, where necessary refrigerated, until customers pick up their orders from participating stores.

Free of charge, ‘Click and Collect’ is now available at Carrefour stores in Mall of the Emirates, City Centres Deira, Me’aisem and Mirdif, My City Centre Masdar and Wafi Mall. For participating Carrefour stores within Majid Al Futtaim’s own shopping malls, a collaboration adds further convenience by enabling customers to opt for parking pick up where a customer service agent will promptly deliver items straight to the shopper’s vehicle.

Philippe Peguilhan, Carrefour UAE Country Manager at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said, “At a critical time when customers are seeking more choice and more convenience from their shopping experience, we’ve listened and responded with the launch of our new Click and Collect service.

At Majid Al Futtaim, and by extension Carrefour, we are committed to providing our customers and the communities we serve not only with accessible products, but also new ways of shopping that adapt to their changing circumstances like maintaining social distance. ‘Click and Collect’ is another example of our inventive thinking in practice, and marks the evolution of our digital offering to meet the needs of the modern customer.”

Nalla Karunanithy at Majid Al Futtaim Retail – Chief Digital Officer, Omni-channels, said: “We have witnessed a spike in Carrefour online orders in the last few weeks due to the current situation, which led us to explore new initiatives to fulfil customers’ orders and keep them satisfied. We realise that some customers don’t want to wait for their orders to be delivered in the next available time slot, so we made the orders available for collection at their convenience.”