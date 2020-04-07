Outlets cannot exceed 30 per cent of customer capacity to maintain social distancing

Abu Dhabi: Supermarkets, grocery stores and pharmacies in Abu Dhabi must remain open at least till midnight every day, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (Abu Dhabi DED) announced today.

If possible, these outlets must operate for 24 hours.

“In coordination with National Emergnecy, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Abu Dhabi DED announces that food retail outlets including cooperative societies, grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as pharmacies, must open until at least 12am, and are permitted to open 24/7,” the Abu Dhabi DED announced on its social media accounts.