Bengali movie lovers in the UAE are in for a special treat this Diwali, with the Parambrata Chatterjee and Raima Sen film Reunion set to make a special Middle East premiere in Dubai – and if all goes well it might even be showing regularly at a screen near you later this year.

Officially nominated for Screening and Global Premiere at the South Asian Film Festival (SAFF), which was held in Singapore earlier this month, Reunion explores how life, friendship and humanity converge during a gathering of best buddies 20 years after they left college. The social drama is the maiden movie produced by MMR Films and directed by Murari M Rakshit, boasting a Bengali star cast that also includes Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Indrasish Roy and Saayoni Ghosh.

The cast and top team of the film were in Singapore last week for the (SAFF) festival – and here’s their regulation selfie after the screening:

“We are bringing this movie for our beloved community here in UAE during Diwali by organising a very special Middle East premiere,” Subhajit Rakshit, the Dubai-based producer of the movie, told Gulf News. “We are also in discussions with local cinema theatres in the UAE for a commercial release of our movie – which will be first time that a Bengali film will be commercially screened in UAE theatres,” he said. According to Rakshit, while this is the maiden production of MMR Films, plans are already in place to make two Bollywood movies and one English film in 2019 calendar.

With music by Joy Sarkar, the film features a host of songs by Shaan, Nachiketa, Shilajit and Rupam Islam. Here is the song from the film featuring Shilajit:

The movie will also mark a reunion of sorts for Parambrata and Raima – who will share a screen presence after many years.

Dealing with college life in Kolkata in the 1990s, the film portrays how the demands of stiff academic competition and often violent campus politics mold the future of students – often for life. “This movie will bring back those golden moments, the spirit of youth and make audiences nostalgic – connecting every individual at some point in the movie,” said Murari M Rakshit, the director.

Raima plays the unrequited love interest of Parambrata, nostalgia plays a key role and obviously there’s the proverbial twist in the end – but beyond that we won’t spoil the plot for you.

Watch it for yourselves soon here in the UAE.