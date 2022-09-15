Abu Dhabi: A children’s writing competition is inviting students in Abu Dhabi to write about their experiences at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The 'Little Writer in the Big Book' competition is being organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s Maktaba, and will award the best Expo stories.
This is the 10th edition of the contest. Each year, the competition presents a novel idea for children to consider and then write about in their own words. The competition’s goal is to encourage children to write creative Arabic stories that are inspired by Emirati heritage.
“Since 1851, World Expos have provided a platform to showcase the greatest innovations that have shaped the world we live in today. This year, the Little Writer in the Big Book competition aims to bolster children’s analytical and critical thinking skills, helping them to envision pioneering future projects. We are eager to see how they will craft stories that convey their personal experiences and perspectives on this ground-breaking global event,” said Shaikha Almehairi, library management department director at DCT Abu Dhabi.
The winning stories will be published in a book titled The Little Writer in the Big Book Competition, which is printed by DCT Abu Dhabi. Copies of the publication will be distributed to all school libraries as well as Maktaba library branches.
Maktaba is the DCT’s library management division, and it takes an active role in promoting Arabic literature.