Philippine low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific announced it will operate two special commercial flights from Dubai to Manila on August 11 and 18. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific (CEB) has confirmed two special commercial flights from Dubai to Manila on August 11 and 18 “in response to the Philippine government’s call for assistance to repatriate overseas Filipinos in the Middle East while the travel ban remains in effect”.

Candice Iyog, CEB vice-president for Marketing and Customer Experience, said in a statement sent to Gulf News on Thursday: “We remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually rebuild our international network. We recognise the need for non-leisure travel to these routes and we assure everyone that we are committed to keep prioritising safety as we restore trust and confidence in air travel.”

CEB has also reinstated flights from Manila to Singapore, Seoul, South Korea, Tokyo (Narita), Hongkong, Nagoya, Osaka (Kansai) and Taipei while travel regulations remain in effect.

Flight schedules may be viewed and bookings can be made on the CEB website and mobile app available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over-the-counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the UAE, within eight hours of making an online booking.

Negative test result required

CEB noted: “Pursuant to current Philippine health protocols, a passenger who would like to take the Bayanihan [special] flight must present a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR result, taken within 48 hours before departure.” Face masks and face shields should always be worn (except during meals) while on board the aircraft, as an added precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Bayanihan flights

Meanwhile, Philippine Airlines (PAL) earlier announced it will deploy a special commercial flight from Dubai to Manila on August 6.