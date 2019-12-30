Injured climber extracted from mountain by chopper after he had a bad fall

Ras Al Khaimah: A 52-year-old British hiker who fell 100 metres down has been rescued in the UAE on Monday.

The police rescue team, in tandem with the National Search and Rescue Center, moved to the incident scene after receiving information from the central operations room.

Emergency workers learnt that a man fell in a ravine in Sheha area while practice-climbing.

Due to difficulty of access, a helicopter rescue team was dispatched to the site to perform a fast rope insertion extraction system and facilitate an airlift.

Rescuers said the patient had sustained serious injuries and fractures, necessitaing advanced life support procedures to be performed.

The injured hiker was taken to RAK's Saqr Hospital.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged those who wish to climb mountains must exercise caution.