DUBAI: A Cambridge International-backed British-curriculum online school, My Online Schooling, has set up a base in Dubai.
Over 1,200 students from 80 different countries attend the online school, of which 165 pupils are registered from the UAE, representatives from the school said at a press conference in Dubai on Tuesday.
Tom Crombie, founder of My Online Schooling, said: “The students registered with us are a combination of expatriates and Emiratis. A fact that we are accredited with Cambridge International School is an attraction. Our tuition fees range from Dh10,000 to Dh20,000 a year.”
He said, “We operate and run My Online Schooling out of the UK, and we are thrilled to have a base in the UAE, a country that champions the importance of a progressive education. Online learning is becoming an increasingly popular option from primary right up to the final years of education, and we have always been passionate about the opportunities that technology can bring. We’re proud to be welcoming new pupils from the region to enjoy a British online curriculum within a model that recognises that pupils are open to learning in different ways and at different paces."
He added: "The appetite for online schooling from the region has been high, and many pupils in the UAE are part of My Online Schooling. As a leading international online school and Cambridge International School, we want to be there ‘on the ground’ to support pupils and families in the region that have opted for an online British education.”