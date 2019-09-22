DUBAI A tropical depression has been tracked to the northeast of the Arabian Sea close to the coast of India according to the latest weather maps and weather satellite images.

The National Center of Meteorology said the depression is located at latitude 20 degrees north and longitude 69 degrees east, moving at a speed of 15 km per hour with an estimated wind speed around the centre at 45-55 km and accompanied by intense, convective rainy clouds.

As the tropical depression deepens and moves west-northwest to the centre of the Arabian Sea within the next 24 hours, it will continue further developing into a tropical storm in the next 48 hours, NCM said.

However, there will be no direct impact on the UAE within the next three days, NCM clarified.