Dubai: Amid optimism and hope in reviving the tourism sector, Botswana Pavilion announced to hold the tourism Month at the Expo 2020 Dubai.
Set to be on display until February 8, 2022, the one-of-a-kind Botswana Tourism Month to highlight the Southern African country as a globally competitive destination in tourism with a rich natural resources and investment potential.
The exhibition will feature Botswana’s diverse culture, its food, songs, dances and the long-standing principles of sustainability. The event is led by Botswana Tourism authority.
Dramatic wildlife
Speaking at a press conference in Dubai, the Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Philda Kereng said: “‘Botswana is known for its exclusive experiences, dramatic wildlife encounters, picturesque landscapes and off-grid vacations. The country boasts two Unesco World Heritage Sites — Tsodilo Hills with the rock art filled spiritual sites, and the Okavango Delta which is the desert’s unexpected wetland wonder.’’ Botswana also hosts the world’s largest elephant population.
SoPs
The Government of Botswana together with tourism industry stakeholders have also developed Tourism Industry COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all tourist enterprises. Through the use of these Sops, the tourism industry has committed to protect their health and that of travellers to ensure their readiness to host the tourists.
Throughout the month, Botswana Tourism has lined up a variety of cultural activities to showcase the country’s vast offerings. The Botswana tourism conference on January 18, in Dubai served as a platform for dialogue between Botswana and its international trade partners and potential investors, especially those in the UAE and neighbouring GCC counties. The conference gathered key stakeholders from across the Middle East and focused on travel and tourism as well as investment opportunities in Botswana. The conference officially launched ‘Destination Botswana’ campaign attracting over seventy delegates among them being the Middle East investors and visitors.