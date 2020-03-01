Accident happened in early hours of Friday morning 40-km from Al Ain city

Clockwise from left: Senthil Kaliyaperumal, Ramkumar Gunasekaran and Subash Kumar. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The bodies of three Indians who died in an Al Ain car accident were repatriated to their home state Tamil Nadu, in southern India, on Sunday evening, an Indian social worker in Al Ain told Gulf News.

The bodies of all three deceased were transferred from Al Ain via mortuary van to Sharjah airport for a 9.40pm flight to Chennai, Samad Pomthanam, who is also a general secretary of Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, said. The bodies were due to reach Chennai after midnight.

The deceased were identified as Ramkumar Gunasekaran, Subash Kumar and Senthil Kaliyaperumal. They worked in a company in Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday night they were travelling towards the Al Ain border to go to Oman but couldn’t enter due to some missing formalities.

While returning, the accident happened at around 3am on Friday morning, Pomthanam said.

Two persons died on the spot, while the third, Gunasekaran, passed away in Tawam hospital in Al Ain.

In a Musaffah company, Subash worked as an electrical engineer, Kaliyaperumal as a safety officer and Gunasekaran as a pipes offier.

All the deceased are friends and living as bachelors, while their families are back home in Tamil Nadu.

According to the death certificate report, Pomthanam said, the vehicle collided head on with another vehicle and the victim’s vehicle hit a divider and overturned.