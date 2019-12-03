Big Ticket Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Screenshot

Abu Dhabi: A new lucky millionaire was chosen as part of the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw on Tuesday evening.

Anabelle Manalastas from the Philippines won Dh12 million on Tuesday evening.

Manalastas picked up the call from the Big Ticket team almost immediately. She could be heard celebrating with her friends and she said on the phone call, that was streamed live on social media, that she had bought the ticket along with a couple of friends.

At the live streamed event, last month's lucky winner picked December's winning ticket number 283702.

In November, 28-year-old Sreenu Sreedharan Nair, a technical worker who earns Dh1,500 monthly salary for a private company in Dubai, was the lucky winner. Nair shared the ticket with 21 other colleagues in his company. He paid Dh25 of the Dh500 priced ticket, setting his share of the win at five per cent.

Consolation prizes

Five consolation money prizes (Dh50k, Dh70k, Dh80k, Dh90k, Dh100k) were won by Indians, while one winner hailed from Sri Lanka and won Dh60,000.

There are also winners chosen at random from the attendees of the event in Abu Dhabi for smaller prizes including flight tickets, mobile phones etc.

Dh20 million coming up

The next Big Ticket draw, to be held on January 3, gives away its biggest grand prize ever at Dh20 million - one of the biggest in the region. Big Ticket is the largest and longest-running monthly raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in Abu Dhabi. These tickets can be purchased online or at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Duty Free and City Terminal Abu Dhabi.

A live draw is orchestrated at the arrivals entrance of the airport. Tickets remain at their usual price of just Dh500, and if you buy two tickets one ticket is given for free under buy-two-get-one free scheme.