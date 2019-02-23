Al Ain: Pakistan International Airlines commenced bi-weekly flights — every Friday and Sunday — between Al Ain and Peshawar in Pakistan.
An honour guard salute welcomed the first flight from Peshawar at Al Ain International Airport, the second largest airport in Abu Dhabi, on Friday, February 22.
“Pakistan has always been one of our largest and most significant areas of operations, and we are pleased to welcome these new bi-weekly flights carrying passengers to and from Al Ain and Peshawar,” Maarten De Groof, chief commercial officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, said.
“This new addition further expands the network of Al Ain International Airport, providing our passengers with enhanced services and connectivity.”
Pakistan International Airlines will operate the route using an Airbus 320-200 aircraft, which includes eight Premium Economy seats and 150 Economy Class seats in its current configuration.
Flights are scheduled to depart from Peshawar International Airport at 8.10 local time, arriving at Al Ain International Airport at 10.10 local time.
Returning flights to Peshawar are scheduled to depart from Al Ain International Airport at 11.10 and arrive at Peshawar International Airport at 15.10.