Keeping a healthy immune system is always important, but now more than ever, we need to give it that extra boost. Filling our bodies with nutrient-rich food helps us fight off bacteria and viruses. With residents encouraged to stay indoors, convenience foods and binge-watching box sets have never looked more tempting. However, it’s doubly important to maintain a healthy and balanced diet and ensure you are getting enough nutrients and vitamins from your food during the days spent indoors.

With free contactless delivery of online orders in the UAE, Barakatfresh.ae promises the best quality and affordable prices on colourful, vitamin-filled fresh groceries. There has never been a better time to order the best of fresh online.

Here are some top tips on superfoods that we should all try and eat more of to step up our immunity game:

Oranges and other citrus fruits are a great squeeze thanks to their richness in vitamin C, vitamin A and folate, which stimulates the production and functioning of white blood cells to destroy foreign bacteria and viruses.

7 Carrots and other orange foods contain carotenoids that play a vital role in protecting the gut, eyes and respiratory passages. They also contain iron and zinc which are critical to the immune system, so be sure to load up on foods in the sunny colour.

Spice things up by incorporating ingredients such as ginger, garlic and turmeric into your meals, all of which can help fight viruses with their antioxidant properties.

7 Eat your greens to provide a great source of zinc for the body. Vegetables such as spinach and broccoli contain vitamin E which works as an antioxidant and neutralises harmful infections.

7 Mushrooms can provide a great source of vitamin D for the body, which helps to produce antibodies that fight inflammation, infections and viruses.