Asus today announced updates to VivoBook 15 OLED (K513), which now boasts the latest 11th Generation Intel® Core processors, exclusive Asus Intelligent Performance Technology and an OLED display. Asus VivoBook 15 OLED are stylish and affordable laptops designed for a younger crowd. They break away from traditional laptop design by featuring uniquely expressive colors and a colorblocking Enter key. The three-sided NanoEdge FHD display provides up to an 85% screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing, with wide viewing angles and exceptional color reproduction for vivid visuals. The OLED displays are also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, with low blue-light emissions and flicker-free visuals.

Advanced visual experiences with OLED display

The display offers an ultrawide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, which is widely used in the motion picture industry, and features slim bezels that maximize the screen space while reducing the laptop's footprint. Asus OLED panels are calibrated to accurately reproduce colors in a 3D color volume — showing what the panel would reproduce at 100% DCI-P3 color gamut regardless of brightness level. This ensures all content is displayed accurately and as intended by its creators. This is especially important for HDR content. With extreme contrast and accurate color reproduction at any level, everything looks crisp and vibrant. VivoBook 15 OLED's display also manages the blue-light ratio to reduce potentially harmful emissions by up to 70%. With reduced emissions of harmful blue light along with flicker-free visuals, TÜV Rheinland certification ensures the displays offer a high standard of eye care. So they're comfortable to use even for long periods.

Unrivaled performance

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptops are powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processor with up to 16 GB of memory, and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 discrete graphics. The laptops also feature Asus Intelligent Performance Technology, which works with the 11th Gen Intel processors to intelligently boost performance while simultaneously optimizing battery life and ensuring cool, quiet operation. Users can enjoy a performance boost of up to 40% compared to an ordinary laptop. Even in the default Balanced mode, users can enjoy up to a 30% performance improvement.

The VivoBook 15 OLED laptops feature a dual storage design to offer a combination of superfast data performance and large storage capacity. Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) delivers superfast networking speeds that are up to 3X faster than WiFi 5, with 4X greater network capacity, and 75% lower latency.

Bold and expressive design

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptops have bold designs that feature a color-blocking Enter key with lettering and borders in bright yellow — a color that defines Gen Z. In addition to the design itself, VivoBook 15 OLED models feature metal lids and are currently available in Transparent Silver and Indie Black colors.

The backlit keyboard on VivoBook 15 OLED is perfect when working in dim environments. Its sturdy onepiece construction and 1.4 mm key travel provide a comfortable typing experience. There’s also a reversible USB 3.2 Gen 1 TypeC™ (USB-C) port with an anywayup design that makes connecting devices effortless. With the builtin fingerprint sensor in the touchpad and Windows Hello, accessing VivoBook has never been easier or more secure. There’s no need to type in a password every time to log in, a scan of a finger is all it takes.

Extremely portable

The portability of Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptops are ideal for today’s fastpaced world. The threesided NanoEdge design features up to 5.7 mm thin top and side bezels, giving an up to 85% screentobody ratio for more immersive viewing and a more compact footprint. They’re lightweight as well, with Asus VivoBook 15 OLED weighing 1.8 kg, bring a laptop anywhere has now become a breeze.

Availability and Pricing