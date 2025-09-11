Aster Volunteers sends mobile medical units to Rwanda, Uganda

The mobile units are equipped with tele health and other advanced medical facilities
Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has flagged off mobile medical units to Rwanda and Uganda.
The new mobile clinics on wheels will provide free primary healthcare services to people in remote and underserved areas. Each unit is fully equipped with consultation rooms, mini laboratories, medicine dispensing facilities, health education spaces, and infection-control systems.
“These units are more than vehicles. They represent a lifeline for people living in areas where access to basic healthcare is still a challenge. Our vision is to bring compassionate, high-quality healthcare to the doorsteps of those who need it the most, and our partnership with HDI is a testament to that mission,” said Dr. Azad Moopen, founder chairman of Aster DM Healthcare.
Dr. Aflodis Kagaba, executive director of Health Development Initiative-Rwanda, added: “We are proud to partner with Aster Volunteers to bring sustainable, mobile healthcare solutions to some of the most underserved populations in Rwanda and Uganda. These mobile clinics will play a pivotal role in reaching remote areas, ensuring health equity, and advancing our shared vision of inclusive health for all.”
As part of the launch event, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed and exchanged between Aster DM Healthcare and HDI, formalising their partnership to enhance healthcare access in East Africa.
Over the last eight years, Aster Volunteers has impacted the lives of 6.9 million people, mobilising more than 85,000 volunteers through initiatives focused on healthcare, education, social upliftment, environmental sustainability, and disaster aid.
