UAE: Shipping company fights for compensation after engine failure

Answer: The insured must, upon becoming aware of the occurrence of any accident covered by the insurer, promptly notify the latter so that it may take appropriate measures, such as examining the incident, verifying its cause, and assessing the extent of the damage. However, a delay in notifying the insurer does not automatically result in the loss of the right to compensation, particularly if the insured has been paying premiums and associated expenses at the agreed place and time. Nevertheless, the insurer retains the right to seek compensation from the insured if it can demonstrate that the delay in notification caused it harm.