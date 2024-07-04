There is a dispute committee and a clear process in place to resolve such matters

Question: A month ago, my car was involved in an accident, but the insurance company is delaying the payment of the value of the car, as the car agency decided that the car was not repairable. What is the appropriate action to take against the insurance company?

Answer: You have to raise a claim to the insurance company and await its decision. If the company is delaying the decision or you have any objection to the processing of the claim, you may file a complaint to the Committee of the Insurance Disputes to settle the matter.

According to Article 7 of the Insurance Authority Board Resolution No. 33 of 2019 Concerning the Regulation of the Committees for the Settlement and Resolution of Insurance Disputes, the Defendant company shall process claims in accordance with the Law and applicable legislations and the provisions of the Insurance Policies.