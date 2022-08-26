Question: My wife, son and I are in Dubai on a visit visa. My question is, what are the conditions for buying a property for the purpose of obtaining residence in Dubai? And if we get the residency, can my wife and me have the right to work with this residency? In the event of selling or renting the property, is the residency withdrawn from us? Please advise.
Answer: Foreign ownership is permitted in Dubai in areas designated as freehold as per Article 3 of Regulation No.3 of 2006 Determining Areas for Ownership by Non-Nationals of Real Property in the Emirate of Dubai.
The title deeds are issued by the Land Department in the emirate. There is no age limit to own property in Dubai.
According to the Dubai Land Department, you are allowed to have a renewable real estate residency with sponsorship to the wife or husband and children as follows:
(1) a residency for three years for the property in Dubai worth Dh750,000 or more.
(2) A residency for five years for the property in Dubai worth Dh2 million or more. More than one property can be accepted under the applicant’s name. It is possible to apply for a property under construction, whereby the duration of the residency is annual.
The application for this residency will be submitted to the land department who will fulfill the procedures in communication with the owner.
For residence purposes only
Residency visa is for residence purposes only and is different from employment visa. In order to work at any company, the employer should apply for a work permit for you as per the regulations of the Labour Law even if you have a residence visa.
Real estate residency is connected with the real estate, which means that in case the real estate is sold you will lose this residency but not if you rented it because renting the property does not terminate your ownership of the property.