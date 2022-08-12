Question: I would like to buy a property from one of the developers, but through the first buyer of the property after I pay the full amount that the buyer paid to the developer. My question is, do I pay the amount to the buyer directly, and what are the legal procedures necessary to complete the purchase of the property and ensure that the property is legally registered in my name? Please advise

Answer: In Dubai, foreign ownership is permitted in areas designated as freehold. Foreigners (who don’t live in the UAE) and expatriate residents may acquire freehold ownership rights over property without restriction, usufruct rights, or leasehold rights for up to 99 years.

Article 3 of Regulation No. 3 of 2006 Determining Areas for Ownership by Non-Nationals of Real Property in the Emirate of Dubai indicates the land plots designated as freehold properties.

The title deeds are issued by the Land Department in the emirate. There is no age limit to own property in Dubai.

Regulating real estate

We advise you to do all the procedures including money payment in the Dubai Land Department (DLD), which is the body responsible for regulating the process of owning real estate in the emirate. It determines who is eligible to buy a property and when the ownership can be transferred to the buyer. It acts as a link between the buyer and the seller. This helps those wishing to invest in understanding the procedures for buying a property in Dubai, as well as providing them with many services, the most important of which is submitting a request to evaluate a property of all kinds, whether residential or commercial land, or buying a property in Dubai for residential units.