We are taking the practical approach to the menu: breakfast, known as ‘the most-important-meal-of-the-day’, has also become the most optional meal of the day. So we go with this: two healthy meals plus at least one snack. [Plans offered by these companies, of course, have a selection of breakfast and an AM snack as well.] This must be delivered at least five times a week – although you can subscribe to a week-long delivery system, too. A cheat meal a week keeps the munchies away though, believe some, and as long as you aren’t feeling too restricted, the odds of you diching your pre-packed nosh are minimal. “Most of Kcal’s clients stick to a 5-day meal plan and have their fun on the weekend, while we always encourage them to eat the same type of meals and follow the same type of diet while not on plan. If the client knows they can’t control themselves for 2-days off, then we always recommend the 6-day or 7-day plan,” explains Andreas L Borgmann, Founder and CEO of Kcal.