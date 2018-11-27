For the uninitiated, the Spartan race is a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty ranging from three miles to marathon distances. They are held in the US and have been franchised to 30 countries, including Canada, South Korea, Australia and several European countries. “One has to be in the best of health and fitness levels to be able to tackle the obstacles in the race. This year, I went to Bahrain, Philippines (twice), Malaysia and Slovakia for this. I got lucky in Malaysia and I came third in the super race (13 plus kilometers), a feat not easy to accomplish.”