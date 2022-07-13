Abu Dhabi: Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) has announced the opening of registration for two of its Master of Arts programmes. From now and until August 21, Emiratis who have a keen interest in diplomatic leadership and humanitarian action are invited to apply for one of AGDA’s two accredited programmes. AGDA is offering talented Emiratis an opportunity to pursue their studies on a tuition fee-free basis for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Master of Arts in Global Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership (MAGAD)

The MAGAD programme, which was launched in 2017 and was only open to AGDA’s graduates and diplomats, is now open to the public for the first time. The accredited programme balances thematic courses, practical courses and diplomatic skills courses, which aim to solidify the knowledge of students on global and regional issues, particularly those relevant to the UAE, while enhancing their diplomatic leadership skills.

The MAGAD programme combines a simultaneous focus on global affairs and diplomatic leadership. It provides students with the ability to learn and think critically about key political and economic trends, while gaining first-hand training in advanced negotiations and mediation, public diplomacy, leadership and crisis management in the field of diplomacy. The programme is unique to AGDA, given its dual emphasis on thematic knowledge and diplomatic skills training.

Master of Arts Programme in Humanitarian Action and Development (MAHAD)

In cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the MAHAD programme was launched in 2021 as an accredited programme for those with an interest and a willingness to pursue a career in humanitarian work.

Running for one academic year, the programme aims to improve the decision-making skills of its participants, as well as their ability to manage multicultural teams. The MAHAD programme emphasises practical skills development and knowledge of the major theoretical trends that are shaping the delivery of humanitarian aid and development studies.