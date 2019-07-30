Abu Dhabi: Annual inspections of medical and pharmaceutical facilities have increased since the inception of the Jawda inspection programme, the Abu Dhabi Department of Health said.

Inspection visits rose from 3,000 in 2017 to 3,200 in 2018. There were 700 visits in the first quarter of 2019.

The Jawda programme was launched to continuously monitor and evaluate the quality of health care in Abu Dhabi.

The results of the inspections showed that over 93 per cent of medical facilities and pharmacies in Abu Dhabi adhere to rules.

After each visit, the department sends a detailed report to the appropriate department to follow up on incidents and ensure changes are implemented. The department also notifies the concerned facility, which is then responsible for submitting an action plan, with the objective to correct any errors that have been identified within a specific time period determined by the severity of the violations. The quality audit team then conducts a follow-up visit.

Dr Asma Al Mannaei, director, healthcare quality division at the department, said: “By pursuing medical inspections and audits, we aim to achieve the highest levels of quality in health care. This is done by flagging any violations to the facilities and allowing them the opportunity to rectify any errors. With our entity and the facilities working together, we are able to develop an effective action plan, which consists of improving the performance of the clinic and ensuring it actively contributes to the emirate’s health care sector.”