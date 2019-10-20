< > on June 16, 2010 in London, England. Image Credit: Getty Images

India’s biggest superstar and global cultural icon Amitabh Bachchan will be in Sharjah later this month to make his debut appearance at the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2019. Bachchan’s visit and interactive audience session are slated for October 30 at 5pm.

The event will mark the launch of Oscar winner Dr. Resul Pookutty’s book, Sounding Off: Amitabh Bachchan. SIBF is also hosting a photo exhibition celebrating Bachchan’s 50-year journey in the industry, showcased through the works of India’s leading film historian, author and memorabilia archivist, S.M.M. Ausaja.

With this unrivalled addition to the 38th SIBF’s celebrity guest list, Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is pulling all stops to offer the UAE an unforgettable cultural spectacle this year, as the emirate celebrates its international recognition as the UNESCO World Book Capital 2019 for its leading efforts to promote reading.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, SBA Chairman, said: “The name ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ is ever so often a conversation starter between an Indian and non-Indian. The Bollywood veteran is a global ambassador not just for the Indian film industry but the country itself, and the Sharjah International Book Fair is honoured to host him on its platform for the first time”.

“We look forward to receiving Bachchan in Sharjah, and we are confident that the UAE will be eagerly waiting to see the Indian superstar in person, and listen to him talk about his unique experiences as an actor and international figure. As the World Book Capital 2019, we wanted to make this edition of the book fair truly incredible for all 200 nationalities who have made the UAE their second home. His participation adds prestige to the book fair and will be a great attraction for our visitors,” he said.

Bachchan is a keen reader and writer and the son of famous Indian poet, the late Harivansh Rai Bachchan. He is a popular blogger and a social media phenomenon with over 36.9 million followers on Twitter and 12.6 million on Instagram. He has appeared in over 230 Indian and international films, including the Hollywood production, ‘The Great Gatsby’. The public’s unparalleled love for Amitabh Bachchan was visible recently when he celebrated his 77th birthday in Mumbai, India. Scores of people gathered at his bungalow to just catch a glimpse of him.