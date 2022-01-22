Dubai: An American couple will have a memorable reunion in the UAE after the husband won Dh77,777 from Emirates Draw.
Abu Dhabi resident Michael Moses, 61, said he will buy a small SUV for his wife who will be coming over from the United States. He said: “Our children have grown up and they now have children of their own. We are incredibly happy about this [win] and I’ve promised my wife that when she comes over, she won’t have to use my car anymore. Instead, I am going to buy her a small SUV for her use and hopefully we will retire here by the beach.”
First American to win
He continued: “We are both looking forward to exploring everything that this great country has to offer with our dog Lucy. I feel really great about being the first American to win in Emirates Draw and I’ve told everybody I know that they can win too!”
Moses said he has been playing Emirates Draw fairly regularly, always choosing his own numbers. He shared: “When I saw the winner’s confirmation email I double checked because I’d won Dh77 twice before, but then I saw that it was much more than that and I was just so surprised! The timing couldn’t have been better as my wife has decided to retire and after 17 years of being apart she will come and join me here in the UAE.”
How to play?
Participants can be part of the weekly draw by purchasing a Dh50 pencil that will support in planting a coral polyp at www.emiratesdraw.com. After registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly.
With their purchases, participants are entered into two separate draws. The first one is a raffle draw where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, all participants are entered into a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million for those who match all the seven winning numbers.