Dubai: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), launched the customised Smart Response Vehicle Service. This step comes in line with DEWA’s strategy of providing water and electricity services at the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency. DEWA is continuously developing its operations and services, and this step is part of its efforts to enhance the Smart Response initiative for electricity and water technical notifications, while resolving issues through DEWA’s smart app and website. Developing initiatives of response for technical incidents is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to develop value-added services for our clients

The customised vehicles contain special cabins to store electric tools used when technical incidents are reported including maintenance tools, first aid kits, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) and small generators, digging tools, water pumps and pipes, and other technical tools.

The Smart Response Service includes several features that empower customers such as early self-diagnosis of technical interruptions, reducing the necessary steps to deal with complaints and follow-ups, in addition to the ability to communicate with DEWA’s technical team. This contributes to the happiness of customers by saving their time and efforts.

Al Tayer said, “In line with the vision and directives of our wise leadership, and our vision of becoming a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, today, we launched our customised Smart Response Vehicle Service for technical notifications. Our operations and services are continually developing. We adopt the culture of innovation as a corporate value that contributes to the efficiency and performance of government work. We also strive to provide all the enablers to enhance and develop the knowledge and creative abilities of employees within the work environment to stimulate innovation and creativity.