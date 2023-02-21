Al Maya Group is fully ready to participate at the 28th edition of Gulfood, where it will showcase its new specialties and a variety of product ranges in the FMCG category. Organised under the theme, One Source of The World, Gulfood is the largest annual food and beverage sourcing event in the world drawing more than 5,000 exhibitors from over 120 countries. The event features a line up of innovative products, while some of the world’s greatest chefs and industry thought leaders will grace the show.

Al Maya Group looks forward to meeting industry specialists and exploring new business opportunities for its exponential growth in the UAE and other parts of the Gulf region. Gulfood runs from February 20–24 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Al Maya Group was established in the year 1982 by a pioneering businessman, late L K Pagarani. Led today by Deepak Pagarani, Al Maya Group is one of the leading FMCG distribution companies with presence across the GCC region, including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain representing leading regional and international brands sourced from across the world.

In addition, Al Maya Group owns and operates over 50 retail stores strategically located across the UAE.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group Image Credit:

“We are the proud participant and exhibitor in one of the largest and most sought-after food and beverage exhibitions in the world. We are geared up to welcome all distinguished visitors to the show and at our booth at the exhibition centre. The group is looking forward to meeting new as well as all our existing business partners from across the world during the five-day mega food and beverage event in Dubai,” says Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group.

Over the years, Al Maya Group has invested substantially in infrastructure development and boasts a facility at National Industries Park in Dubai that combines an office and a state-of-the-art warehouse. This helps the company to centralise its UAE operations to facilitate further growth. The group has engaged a leading supply chain solutions provider from South Africa to further improve its customer service level experience. In addition, Al Maya Group’s logistics and warehousing facility is fully operational, empowered by a German warehouse management system (WMS). Its sales and distribution facility has international certifications such as HACCP, ISO 9001, 14001, 22000 and 45000.

Since technology is at the core of every business, Al Maya Group continues to invest substantially in innovation and has digitised its entire distribution system with the latest Mobile Sales Force Automation (mSFA) for its sales teams and Merchandising Solution Application for its large team of merchandisers, while senior managers have been empowered with Cognos, a business intelligence tool from IBM.

In line with its growth target in the UAE, Al Maya Group has been continuously expanding its operational capabilities. The group represents renowned multinational and regional brands such as Acorsa, ADVOC (Amir & Coroli), Aeroplane, Alicafe & Alitea, American Kitchen, Beautiful Denmark, Bikano, Buenas, Bundaberg, Celebes, CORO (Suntop, Sunquick & Suncola), DS Group (Pass Pass, Rajnigandha), English Biscuits, Golden Saba, Goon, Gowardhan, Hartbeat, Horlicks, Ice-Cool, Jungle Oats, Kamasutra, Kawan range, KLF, Kohinoor Foods, Koka, Luna, Mars range of Cookies, Drinks & Spreads (Bounty, Galaxy, Twix, M & M), Melam, Minara, Munchbox, Oronamin C, Pearl Swan, Pina, Pocari Sweat, Polenghi, Pure Foods, Renuka, RRO, Sanitarium, Sante, Simba, Skippy, Society Tea, Teeb, UFC, V-Soy, Vita Milk, Vochelle & Wonderful Pistachios etc.