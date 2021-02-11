AJMAN: The Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team has introduced a new set of preventive measures with effect from today to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The new preventive measures include a temporary ban on parties and musical concerts and other events. Weddings and other family gatherings cannot have more than 10 people.The number of people attending funerals and prayers has been capped at 20.The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in Ajman adopted the new package of preventive measures in line with th UAE Government's efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 and maintain safety and health of community members.
It was also decided to limit the capacity of cinemas, gyms, parks and beaches, hotels and fitness centres at 50 per cent with an emphasis on adherence to all preventive and precautionary measures, wearing masks and maintaining physical distance.