Dubai: The Consulate General of Afghanistan in Dubai held special prayers on Friday and Saturday for the victims and survivors of the deadly earthquake that hit Afghanistan early Wednesday, killing more than 1,500 people and injuring 2,000 more in one of the deadliest tremors that struck the country in decades.
The memorial services at the consulate were attended by Afghan community members including students.
Afghan Consul General Masood Ahmad Azizi also urged the investors and businessmen to help the survivors of the earthquake. Azizi also thanked the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and people of the UAE for providing food, medical equipment, medical team and a regional hospital to alleviate the effects of the earthquake in Afghanistan.
UAE aid
On Friday, the UAE dispatched a plane carrying 30 tonnes of urgent food supplies to Afghanistan to alleviate the impact of the devastating earthquake that recently struck the southeastern part of the country.
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale left widespread death and devastation in its wake, with four districts in Patika province — Gayan, Barmala, Naka and Ziruk — as well as Spera district in the Khost province, badly affected.