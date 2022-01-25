Dubai: The largest annual international scientific dental conference and trade exhibition in the world — the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) — is set to hold its 26th edition on February 1 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DTWC).

The global event will welcome 66,000 participants from 155 countries and over 4,800 international brands displayed by 3,600 companies. The 26th edition of the event features 22 country pavilions, the largest being from USA, Germany, Brazil, China, France, Spain, South Korea and Italy — which is also this year’s Guest of Honour. In addition, more than 90 speakers from around the world will oversee 208 scientific sessions and 14 workshops, with 192 poster presentations from students.

Top healthcare destination

As Dubai continues to cement itself as a global leader in innovation, it has also become the top destination for health care and tourism. The city also has the highest health and safety measures in place for in-person events, which has continued to strengthen its position as one of the world’s safest destinations for exhibitors and visitors.

Being the largest international scientific dental exhibition in the world, AEEDC Dubai 2022 is a pioneer in setting the standard of the greatest levels of safety for international events, while creating new opportunities for a range of sectors. Over the past 26 years, AEEDC Dubai has generated over AED5 billion worth of revenues to the UAE economy.

Medical alliances

Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and Global Scientific Dental Alliance, commented, “We are excited to continue bringing together the greatest minds of scientific innovation in dentistry to Dubai. This year’s edition will expand on strengthening medical alliances around the world and the need to divulge deeply into a patient’s diagnosis and treatment in order to give them the best possible care. We are also keen on generating business opportunities for all those involved since last year’s record-breaking $3.8 billion worth of business deals signed.”

Dr Tariq Khoory, Honorary Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, said, “AEEDC Dubai continues to record remarkable growth in the amount of dental experts gathering from around the world to share their expertise with one another, which is essential for everyone to maximise their knowledge and business growth potentials. It is even more of a privilege that this year’s exhibition coincides with Expo 2020 Dubai, which will lead to an even wider exposure and unique insights to gain from.”

Guest of Honour

Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said, “We are pleased to participate as the Guest of Honour alongside over 45 companies in AEEDC Dubai, which has long been a point of reference for the dentistry industry and research professionals at a global level. The Italian dental sector has grown by 4.5% in the last decade, reaching a total of €1.026 billion, and in the first nine months of 2021, Italian exports to the UAE reached €17.4 million — an increase of almost 4% since last year. We believe that new global trends, such as the ageing of the population, growing awareness of the importance of prevention and even the increasing attention to personal image and beauty fostered by social media will boost the growth of this sector even further.

“Against this backdrop, Italy is keen to showcase the latest technologies and solutions adopted by our dental industry, to the benefit of the increasingly demanding UAE and international professionals attending the exhibition,” Ambassador Lener added.

Events

AEEDC Dubai 2022 will follow a three-day pre-conference for the Dubai World Dental Meeting between 29-31 January at the Novotel Hotel in DWTC, with lectures and courses covering topics such as restorative surgery, orthodontics, laser dentistry and many others.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions — a member of INDEX Holding and a recognised American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Program — CERP- provider. Key supporters of AEEDC Dubai include, Dubai Health Authority, Global Scientific Dental Alliance, Arab Dental Federation, Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, Gulf Health Council, and many others.