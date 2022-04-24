Dubai: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has announced a donation of Dh3 million to the 1 Billion Meals initiative, the region’s largest of its kind, from the UAE to the world to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less fortunate communities across 50 countries.
ADNOC’s donation, equivalent to three million meals, is a significant addition to those of several individuals and organisations to alleviate global hunger and battle malnutrition, which threaten 800 million people worldwide and take the lives of 25,000 people per day.
The influx of donations, reflecting the UAE society’s keenness on making a significant contribution to global humanitarian causes, play a key role in providing a food security net for the less fortunate, especially more vulnerable groups such as children, refugees, displaced persons and victims of disasters and crises.
Impactful humanitarian work
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Group Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC, said: “ADNOC is proud to support the “1 Billion Meals” initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which represents a comprehensive humanitarian vision, engages everyone in charitable work, and contributes to improving the lives of millions and provides food support to those in need. It is in line with the values of human fraternity, which aligns with the nation’s vision and efforts to provide aid and relief to the less fortunate around the world.”
He added: “Today, under the directives of the wise leadership and in line with the values of giving that were instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE is a launch pad for truly impactful and sustainable humanitarian work that builds strategic partnerships to ensure efficient operations.”
Donation channels
Donors can contribute to the 1 Billion Meals initiative through the following donation channels – the campaign’s official website; bank transfer to the campaign’s account at Emirates NBD, number: AE300260001015333439802. Donors can also opt to donate Dh1 a day through a monthly subscription by sending “Meal” via SMS to 1020 on the du network or 1110 on the Etisalat network. Donations can also be made through campaign’s call center via a toll-free number 8009999.