Abu Dhabi: After a two-year hiatus, the popular Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) opened its doors here on Monday.
The 18th edition of the show once again focuses on traditional Emirati activities such as falconry and equestrianism and will be held until October 3. During its seven-day run, visitors can expect to attend equestrian shows, buy equipment and art and learn about Emirati heritage and crafts.
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the exhibition on its first day, meeting various exhibitors. He was also briefed on the latest trends and technologies to use in hunting, equestrian activities and environmental protection. Sheikh Khaled also highlighted the significance of providing platforms that celebrate and preserve the cultural heritage for future generations.
According to event organisers, the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the seven-day show is hosting 680 companies and 319 exhibitors. A total of 90 live events, including musical and heritage shows, camel auctions, horseback archery and workshops are also scheduled.
COVID-19 precautions
The show, which was cancelled last year amid the COVID-19 outbreak, is this year being held amid strict COVID-19 precautionary measures. All visitors and participants must wear face masks at the venue and be fully vaccinated. They must also present their Green Pass and a negative COVID-19 PCR test obtained within the previous 48 hours, to physically access the event.